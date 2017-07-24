Bernardeschi nears 40 million euro transfer to Juventus

TURIN, Italy — Italy winger Federico Bernardeschi is undergoing medical exams with Juventus ahead of an expected 40 million euro ($45 million) transfer from Fiorentina.

The 23-year-old Bernardeschi was mobbed by Juventus fans upon his arrival at a medical centre in Turin on Monday.

Juventus is expected to sign Bernardeschi to a five-year contract worth 4 million euros ($4.6 million) per season.

Bernardeschi would join Douglas Costa (from Bayern Munich), Mattia De Sciglio (AC Milan) and Wojciech Szczesny (Arsenal) as Juventus' major acquisitions this off-season , following the departures of Leonardo Bonucci (to Milan) and Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain).

Also, former Italy forward Antonio Cassano announced he's leaving Hellas Verona two weeks after signing with the promoted club.