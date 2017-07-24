Bernardeschi nears 40 million euro transfer to Juventus
TURIN, Italy — Italy winger Federico Bernardeschi is undergoing medical exams with Juventus ahead of an expected 40 million euro ($45 million) transfer from Fiorentina.
The 23-year-old Bernardeschi was mobbed by Juventus fans upon his arrival at a medical
Juventus is expected to sign Bernardeschi to a five-year contract worth 4 million euros ($4.6 million) per season.
Bernardeschi would join Douglas Costa (from Bayern Munich), Mattia De Sciglio (AC Milan) and Wojciech Szczesny (Arsenal) as Juventus' major acquisitions this
Also, former Italy forward Antonio Cassano announced he's leaving Hellas Verona two weeks after signing with the promoted club.
The 35-year-old Cassano, who did not play last season and has been debating retirement, says he still wants to continue his footballing career.