Canada upsets host Hungary in women's water polo at aquatics world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's women's water polo team is through to the semifinals at the world aquatic championships after a 6-4 win over host Hungary on Monday.

Monika Eggens of Maple Ridge, B.C., led the way for Canada with five goals. Emma Wright of Lindsay, Ont., added a sixth goal in the fourth quarter.

The game was tied 4-4 at the half, but Canada shut out Hungary the rest of the way behind goaltender Jessica Gaudreault of Ottawa.

Canada will face Spain in the semifinals on Wednesday. Spain advanced with a 14-12 win over Greece on Monday.

Russia will take on the United States in the other semifinal.