Canucks re-sign centre Reid Boucher to one-year, one-way contract
A
A
Share via Email
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks re-signed centre Reid Boucher to a one-year, one-way contract on Monday.
The deal is worth $687,500.
Boucher, 23, scored five goals and two assists in 27 games last season for the Canucks. He also spent time in 2016-17 with the Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Vancouver claimed Boucher off waivers from the Devils in January.
The five foot 10, 195 pounder has appeared in 112 career NHL games, recording 37 points and 18 penalty minutes.