Man United's Bailly gets 3-game UEFA ban, misses Super Cup

FILE - This is a Thursday, May 11, 2017 file photo of referee Ovidiu Hategan, second right, as he shows the red card and sends off both Manchester United's Eric Bailly, centre, and Celta's Facundo Roncaglia, left, during the Europa League semifinal second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Celta Vigo at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. UEFA said Monday July 24, 2017 that Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is suspended from the Super Cup game against Real Madrid and a Champions League group-stage game. UEFA's disciplinary panel imposed a three-match ban for violent conduct after Bailly was sent off late in Man United's Europa League semifinal, second-leg game against Celta Vigo in May. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson/File)

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has suspended Manchester United defender Eric Bailly from the season-opening Super Cup game against Real Madrid and a Champions League group-stage game.

UEFA said Monday its disciplinary panel imposed a three-match ban for violent conduct on Bailly, who was sent off late in United's Europa League semifinal, second-leg game against Celta Vigo in May.

Bailly missed his team's 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League final when serving the first game of the ban.

United faces Champions League winner Madrid on Aug. 8 in Skopje, Macedonia.

The Champions League group stage begins in September, and United will know its first opponent when the draw is made in Monaco on Aug. 24.

