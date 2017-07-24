Sports

Peaty, Sjostrom grab spotlight at world championships, Oleksiak fourth in fly

Sweden's gold medal winner Sarah Sjostrom, front, Australia's Emma McKeon and Japan's Runa Imai, top, compete in the women's 100-meter butterfly final during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, July 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Sweden's gold medal winner Sarah Sjostrom, front, Australia's Emma McKeon and Japan's Runa Imai, top, compete in the women's 100-meter butterfly final during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, July 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — With Katie Ledecky taking the night off, Adam Peaty and Sarah Sjostrom shared the spotlight Monday at the world championships.

Peaty romped to victory in the 100-metre breaststroke, while Sjostrom just missed breaking her own world record in the 100 butterfly.

Now sporting a massive lion tattoo on his left arm, Peaty made the turn under his world-record pace from last summer's Rio Olympics but faded a bit on the return lap to touch in 57.47 seconds. The British star missed his mark of 57.13 yet still turned in the second-fastest time ever in the event.

Having already set a world record with her leadoff leg in the 4x100 freestyle relay, Sjostrom nearly took down another mark in the fly with a winning time of 55.53. That was just 0.05 seconds off the Swede's gold-medal triumph at Rio.

Toronto's Penny Oleksiak just missed the podium, finishing fourth in 56.94 seconds.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular