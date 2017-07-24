Peaty, Sjostrom grab spotlight at world championships, Oleksiak fourth in fly

BUDAPEST, Hungary — With Katie Ledecky taking the night off, Adam Peaty and Sarah Sjostrom shared the spotlight Monday at the world championships.

Peaty romped to victory in the 100-metre breaststroke, while Sjostrom just missed breaking her own world record in the 100 butterfly.

Now sporting a massive lion tattoo on his left arm, Peaty made the turn under his world-record pace from last summer's Rio Olympics but faded a bit on the return lap to touch in 57.47 seconds. The British star missed his mark of 57.13 yet still turned in the second-fastest time ever in the event.

Having already set a world record with her leadoff leg in the 4x100 freestyle relay, Sjostrom nearly took down another mark in the fly with a winning time of 55.53. That was just 0.05 seconds off the Swede's gold-medal triumph at Rio.