Roldan's 2 quick goals help Sounders beat Quakes 3-0

SEATTLE — Cristian Roldan scored twice in less than two minutes in the second half and newly acquired Kelvin Leerdam got his first MLS goal, leading the Seattle Sounders past the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 on Sunday night.

All three goals came in a span of 11 minutes for the Sounders (8-7-6), who won their second straight and are on a four-game unbeaten streak (3-0-1).

Roldan put Seattle on the board in the 54th minute. A long throw-in by Leerdam about 20 yards up from the goal line on the right side was headed across the penalty area by Gustav Svensson. Roldan got his head on it at the top left corner of the 6-yard box and sent it into the back corner.

After San Jose kicked off, Roldan quickly regained possession and took the ball down the right side into the box. He deked past Earthquakes defender Victor Bernardez. Then, from just outside the 6, he sent a shallow shot across the goalmouth and into the far side.

Separated by just 97 seconds, they were they fastest two goals in franchise history.

Leerdam, signed on July 1 from Dutch club Vitesse, was directly in front of the left post to knock in Joevin Jones' corner kick from the far side in the 65th minute.