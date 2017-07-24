Sports

Twins acquire LHP Jaime Garcia, Recker from Braves for Ynoa

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jaime Garcia points toward home after Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor struck out during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jaime Garcia points toward home after Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor struck out during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

MINNEAPOLIS — Hoping to bolster their rotation for a playoff run, the Minnesota Twins have acquired veteran left-handed pitcher Jaime García, catcher Anthony Recker and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for minor league right-hander Huascar Ynoa.

The 31-year-old García is 66-52 with a 3.65 ERA and 808 strikeouts in 176 appearances, mostly with St. Louis (2008, 2010-16). He missed the 2009 MLB season following Tommy John surgery.

Garcia is 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA, 41 walks and 85 strikeouts in 18 starts for the Braves this year.

The 33-year-old Recker has appeared in 206 career major league games with four teams, including the last two seasons in Atlanta. The 19-year-old Ynoa has a career minor league record of 5-11 with a 3.05 ERA, 54 walks and 118 strikeouts in 30 starts.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular