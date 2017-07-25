AP Source: Afflalo takes 1-year deal to return to Orlando
A
A
Share via Email
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Orlando Magic have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran guard Arron Afflalo.
The Magic and Afflalo came to agreement on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal.
Afflalo averaged 8.4 points and shot 41
For his career, Afflalo has averaged 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds for six different teams.
ESPN first reported the agreement.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL