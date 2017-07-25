Baseball Capsules

NEW YORK — Todd Frazier had an unforgettable first at-bat in his home debut at Yankee Stadium, grounding into the major leagues' first run-scoring triple play since 2006 as New York beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 Tuesday night.

Frazier hit a bases-loaded grounder in the second up the middle, and shortstop Jose Peraza gloved it, stepped on second and threw to first. Gregorius, who had been on second base, held up when the ball was hit, in case it was caught. He was late to advance, and first baseman Joey Votto's throw across the diamond caught him in a rundown. Gregorius was called out for running wide of baseline trying to avoid a tag.

Rookie Jordan Montgomery (7-5) held the Reds hitless until Scott Schebler broke an 0-for-20 slump with a leadoff double in the sixth. Montgomery gave up two hits in 6 2/3 innings, and Aroldis Chapman closed for his 12th save.

Last-place Cincinnati lost for the 10th time in 12 games as rookie Luis Castillo (1-4) gave up three runs in five innings. Billy Hamilton's bid for a tying extra-base hit in the eighth was thwarted when pinch-runner Zack Cozart, out of the starting lineup to rest his tender quadriceps, hobbled into third.

CUBS 7, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras drove in four runs and Carl Edwards Jr. provided some timely relief.

Ben Zobrist reached four times from the leadoff spot as the Cubs won for the ninth time in 11 games since the All-Star break. John Lackey (7-9) became the first major leaguer in two years to hit four batters in two years, but managed to get into the sixth inning.

The AL-worst White Sox lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Carlos Rodon (1-4) matched a career high with 11 strikeouts and hit a two-run double for his first career hit, but allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings.

ASTROS 5, PHILLIES 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Derek Fisher drove in two runs just hours after arriving in Philadelphia and Charlie Morton (8-4) gave up three hits in seven innings and struck out nine.

Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 17 straight games with a sixth-inning double to help the AL West-leading Astros improve to an American League-best 67-33. Houston is 9-0 in interleague play.

Houston third baseman Alex Bregman left with discomfort in his right hamstring after tripling and scoring in the third. On Monday, outfielder George Springer departed with a left quadriceps injury that resulted in Fisher's call-up.

Nick Pivetta (3-6) allowed five runs and six hits in six innings.

BREWERS 8, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Travis Shaw, Eric Thames and Manny Pina homered, and Zach Davies (12-4) gave up three hits in 7 2/3 innings.

Shaw hit a three-run homer in a four-run fourt, and Thames and Pina connected back-to-back in the fifth off Edwin Jackson (1-1).

BLUE JAYS 4, INDIANS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Cesar Valdez (1-0) allowed one run and five hits over a career-high six innings to win for the first time since defeating Houston in his major league debut on May 3, 2010. Joe Smith and Ryan Tepera each worked one inning. Roberto Osuna finished for his 26th save in 30 chances.

With more than half a dozen scouts on hand to monitor his performance ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, Oakland starter Sonny Gray (6-5) allowed four runs, none earned, in six innings.

RAYS 5, ORIOLES 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tim Beckham's three-run homer capped a five-run second inning off Wade Miley (4-9). and Tampa Bay stopped a five-game losing streak

Rookie Jake Faria (5-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings, and Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 29th save.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Whit Merrifield homered on the first pitch from Michael Fulmer (10-8), who allowed three runs and eight hits in eight innings.

Danny Duffy (7-6) have up one run and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Three relievers finished, with Kelvin Herrera pitching a perfect ninth for his 21st save.