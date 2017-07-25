Blue Jays pitcher Cesar Valdez back in major-league win column after seven years

TORONTO — Unheralded Cesar Valdez recorded his first major-league win in more than seven years Tuesday as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-1.

The 32-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic exited to a standing ovation after yielding a double to open the seventh before an announced crowd of 40,624 with the Rogers Centre roof open on a pleasant night.

Filling in for the injured Aaron Sanchez, Valdez (1-0) gave up one run on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk in a surprisingly smooth 77-pitch outing featuring 51 strikes.

Valdez stole the spotlight from Oakland starter Sonny Gray, with scouts on hand eyeing the 27-year-old Athletics right-hander ahead of Monday's non-waiver trade deadline. Gray (6-5) arrived having gone 4-1 with a 1.62 earned-run average and .155 opponents' batting average in his last five starts.

Valdez took the mound with many wondering who he was. He likely had people looking him up after needing just four pitches to get back to the dugout.

Gray was done in by four unearned runs in a second inning that saw eight Jays come to the plate. Troy Tulowitzki's groundout, Ryan Goins' two-RBI double and Jose Bautista's double did the damage in a wobbly 32-pitch inning for Gray, who did not help his cause with a costly throwing error.

Oakland (44-56) pulled one back in the fourth on Khris Davis' RBI double.

Toronto (46-54) won back-to-back home games for the first time since May 29-31 when they won a series over Cincinnati.

Both teams had six hits.

Valdez's baseball journey has taken him from Arizona to Pittsburgh, Florida, Toronto, Houston, Oakland and Toronto again with a stop in the Mexican league and a year out of baseball along the way.

His only other win came in his major-league debut May 3, 2010, for Arizona over Houston.

Valdez has spent most of his career in the minors, with 252 games, 193 starts and an 82-62 record. His major league account now stands at 18 games, four starts and a 2-2 record.

Valdez is filling the hole created when Sanchez was put on the disabled list for a fourth time with blister issues. He had previously made four relief appearances for the Jays following his acquisition via waivers from Oakland on May 5.

Valdez's only other start this season was a no-decision April 20 pitching for the Athletics.

He was followed Tuesday by relievers Joe Smith, Ryan Tepera and Roberto Osuna, who notched his 26th save in a ninth inning that ended with a splendid Josh Donaldson fielding play.

Gray settled down as the game wore on, combining strikeouts with ground-ball outs. He lasted six innings, giving up four unearned runs with nine strikeouts and two walks. Gray threw 103 pitches, including 63 strikes, before giving way to former Jay Liam Hendriks.

Hendriks survived a 39-pitch seventh inning without damage despite giving up a pair of walks.

Both teams came into the game in their respective division basements having lost five of their last seven. Toronto won the series opener 4-2 Monday, leaving it 10 games back from where it was at the same point last season (55-44).

Athletics manager Bob Melvin was looking for his 1,000th major-league win. Instead he got loss No 1,011.

Gray had been money in the bank in the second inning this season, not allowing a single run with batters hitting .109 (5-four-46) in his 15 previous second innings. But that changed Tuesday with Toronto scoring four times on two singles, two doubles and Gray's throwing error and wild pitch.

Bautista's double in the inning snapped an 0-for-17 hitless streak. The veteran right-fielder also made a fine running catch in the seventh inning.

Gray threw 67 pitches (43 for strikes) in the first three innings alone. Valdez needed just 29 (19 strikes) while facing the minimum number of batters in his first three innings.

In a strange top of the first, Toronto rang up two double plays — with the first reduced to a single out upon review at first base. Valdez, who gave up a single with his first pitch, threw just four pitches in the inning.

Valdez profited from another double play in the third.