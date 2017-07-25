Detroit punter Martin has injured ankle

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have put punter Sam Martin on the active/non-football injury list after he hurt his ankle earlier this month.

The Lions announced the move Tuesday, saying Martin was injured while away from the team's practice facility. The team says he'll miss time during the preseason.

Martin has played the past four seasons for the Lions. He averaged a career-high 48.5 yards per punt in 2016.

Joining Martin on the active/NFI list for the Lions are tackle Cyrus Kouandjio and rookie cornerback Teez Tabor. Detroit has put six players on the physically unable to perform list: defensive end Armonty Bryant, safety Don Carey, tackle Taylor Decker, safety Rolan Milligan, tackle Corey Robinson and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

