Detroit's Comerica Park offers entry using fingerprint scans

DETROIT — A new program will allow baseball fans at Tigers games in Detroit to get into the ballpark by using fingerprints to verify their identity.

The biometrics scanning system is making its debut this week at Comerica Park. Visitors may enrol using a state-issued driver's license.

Fans will still go through security and display their tickets. Ballpark officials say, however, those willing to have their fingers scanned for fingerprints will have access to shorter lines. The entry system is billed as an added layer of security at the stadium.

The ballpark can use the scanned information to track who is entering the park and at what times. In the future, game tickets could be linked to fingerprints. Several other sports venues around the U.S. already offer the fingerprint scanning system.

