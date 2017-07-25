Dolphins LB Koa Misi goes on injured reserve
DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins linebacker Koa Misi's season has ended two days before the start of training camp.
A six-year starter, Misi was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after he failed to receive medical clearance. Misi suffered a career-threatening neck injury last season and played in only three games.
The Dolphins also signed cornerback Alterraun Verner, an eight-year NFL veteran who started 70 games for the Titans and Buccaneers. He is expected to compete for playing time at slot cornerback.
