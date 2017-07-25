Frazier's run-scoring triple play helps Yanks top Reds 4-2

NEW YORK — Todd Frazier had an unforgettable first at-bat in his home debut at Yankee Stadium, grounding into a rare run-scoring triple play as New York beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 Tuesday night.

Rookie Jordan Montgomery took a no-hit try into the sixth inning, and Didi Gregorius homered to boost the AL East contenders, his third in two games.

Last-place Cincinnati lost for the 10th time in 12 games. Billy Hamilton's bid for a tying extra-base hit in the eighth was thwarted when pinch-runner Zack Cozart, out of the starting lineup to rest his tender quadriceps, hobbled into third.

Back in the Bronx for the first time since the All-Star break, the Yankees brought along Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, all acquired last week in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Frazier made the two-hour drive from his hometown of Toms River near the Jersey shore earlier in the day and hoped to do something special for all his family members and friends who came to watch.

He definitely did.

The bases were loaded with no outs when Frazier batted in the second inning. He hit a hard grounder up the middle and shortstop Jose Peraza gloved it, stepped on second and threw to first.

Gregorius, who had been on second base, held up when the ball was hit, in case it was caught. He was late to advance, and first baseman Joey Votto's throw across the diamond caught him in a rundown. Gregorius was called out for running wide of baseline trying to avoid a tag.

At least there was some consolation for Frazier — a run scored, rarely seen on a triple play, because Matt Holliday scampered home before Gregorius was trapped.

It was the Reds' first triple play since 1995. New York manager Joe Girardi could only hang his head on the dugout railing after the Yankees hit into their first triple play since 2011.

It was the first time a team scored on a triple play since Seattle against Minnesota in 2006.

Peraza started in place of Cozart. Peraza was part of a three-team trade involving Frazier in 2015.

Montgomery (7-5) held the Reds hitless until Scott Schebler broke an 0-for-20 slump with a leadoff double in the sixth. Montgomery gave up two hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Aroldis Chapman closed for his 12th save in 15 chances.

Rookie Luis Castillo (1-4) gave up three runs in five innings.

FAN HIT

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge lined a foul ball that hit a fan sitting beyond the first-base dugout in the eighth inning. The ball left Judge's bat at 105 mph, and EMTs attended to the fan. After a few minutes, with a bandage around his head, the man walked to an exit with help.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Cozart grounded into a force play as a pinch-hitter in the eighth. He recently came off the disabled list after a strained quadriceps, and manager Bryan Price doesn't want to overuse him. ... RHP Scott Feldman (knee) could join the team in Miami this weekend as he continues his rehab.

Yankees: OF Aaron Hicks (oblique) and 1B Tyler Austin (hamstring) are ready to ramp up their hitting activity. No timetable yet for their return. ... 1B Greg Bird (ankle) is "in a good place, too" with his recovery, manager Joe Girardi said.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey (2-4, 8.56 ERA) won his only previous start at Yankee Stadium in 2012.

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (6-4, 3.21) has permitted one run in 14 innings over two starts since making the All-Star team.

___