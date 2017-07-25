Lyle in an Australian hospital with suspected cancer relapse
MELBOURNE, Australia — Jarrod Lyle is in a hospital with what his family suspects is a recurrence of the cancer he has twice overcome.
Golf Australia issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of the Lyle family, saying the 35-year-old golfer was in Royal Melbourne Hospital for what doctors suspect will be a third fight against acute myeloid leukemia. He beat the leukemia in 1998 and in 2012.
A routine blood test this week returned abnormal results and Lyle was immediately admitted to the hospital for tests.
"At this point, we have not yet received complete test results, so there is no definitive diagnosis," the statement said. "We cannot speculate about anything until we get more information."