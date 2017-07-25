Lyle in an Australian hospital with suspected cancer relapse

MELBOURNE, Australia — Jarrod Lyle is in a hospital with what his family suspects is a recurrence of the cancer he has twice overcome.

Golf Australia issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of the Lyle family, saying the 35-year-old golfer was in Royal Melbourne Hospital for what doctors suspect will be a third fight against acute myeloid leukemia. He beat the leukemia in 1998 and in 2012.

A routine blood test this week returned abnormal results and Lyle was immediately admitted to the hospital for tests.