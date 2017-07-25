Sports

Contreras rallies Cool Catomine to victory in Prince of Wales Stakes

Exercise rider E.J. Bowler gallops State Of Honor at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Monday, May 1, 2017. There is no Triple Crown on the line as the Prince of Wales Stakes goes tonight at Fort Erie Racetrack.State of Honor heads into the race as the favourite. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Garry Jones

FORT ERIE, Ont. — Luis Contreras guided 14-1 longshot Cool Catomine to victory in the $500,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Tuesday night.

Contreras kept Cool Catomine behind front-runner State of Honor for most of the race before grabbing the lead in deep stretch to capture the second jewel of Canada's Triple Crown in 1:55.63 over 1 3/16 miles on a fast dirt course at Fort Erie Racetrack.

Conteras won last year's race aboard Amis Gizmo.

Aurora Way finished second ahead of State of Honor in the seven-horse field.

Queen's Plate winner Holy Helena didn't run Tuesday, leaving Wando (2003) as the last Canadian Triple Crown winner.

The final Triple Crown race is the $400,000 Breeders' Stakes turf event Aug. 20 at Toronto's Woodbine Racetrack.

