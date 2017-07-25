Panthers' Olsen: Holding out 'wasn't the right thing to do'

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Panthers star tight end Greg Olsen reported to training camp on time, saying he didn't want to hold out and be a distraction to the organization.

Olsen has two years left on his contract, but has outplayed his current deal in becoming the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He contemplated holding out until he received a better contract but ultimately decided against it.

"I didn't feel like (holding out) was the right thing for me to do, personally," Olsen said Tuesday. "Hopefully we can still get things accomplished, but in a more professional manner."

Carolina recently shook up its front office, firing general manager Dave Gettleman and replacing him with Marty Hurney. Hurney was responsible for bringing Olsen to Carolina via trade in 2011.

Olsen was a second-team All-Pro in 2016.

