Rays hang on for 5-4 win over Orioles

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tim Beckham's three-run homer capped a five-run inning for Tampa Bay and rookie Jake Faria pitched into the eighth inning Tuesday night to help the Rays snap a five-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Faria (5-1) posted his eighth quality start in nine starts, giving up three runs and seven hits while striking out five in 7 1/3 innings.

Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 29th save after the Orioles got the potential tying run in scoring position in each of the last two innings.

Beckham's 12th home run was the fifth hit of the second inning off Wade Miley (4-9). Steven Souza Jr., Brad Miller, Adeiny Hechavarria and Mallex Smith all singled and scored in the Rays' big inning.

Trey Mancini homered for the Orioles.

Evan Longoria's leadoff double in the eighth was Tampa Bay's only hit after the second inning.

Miley had given up six or more hits in each of his nine previous starts. He gave up five runs while walking three and striking out four in six innings.

Manny Machado drove in Baltimore's first run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Mancini's 16th home run came in the sixth.

Welington Castillo's two-run single off Tommy Hunter reduced the Rays' lead to 5-4 in the eighth.

RESTING RAYS

1B Logan Morrison (6 for 33 since the All-Star break) and All-Star OF Corey Dickerson (.189 in his last 20 games) were not in the Rays' lineup against the left-handed Miley.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: 1B Chris Davis missed a second straight game due to illness. Manager Buck Showalter said Davis has regained some strength and might play Wednesday. ... IF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder strain) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Double-A Bowie.

Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier (broken right hip) said he will start a minor league rehab assignment Thursday at Class-A Charlotte and hopes to return when eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list Aug. 9. ... C Wilson Ramos, who needed six staples for a cut after being struck by a piece of a broken bat Monday, grounded out as a pinch hitter Tuesday night and could start Wednesday.

UP NEXT