Rivera: Newton lighter, more confident and ready to throw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he's looking forward to a lighter, more confident Cam Newton testing out his surgically repaired throwing arm on Wednesday night.

Newton reported to training camp on Tuesday at Wofford College at 246 pounds — lighter than he has been in years — and Rivera said the league's 2015 MVP is on schedule in his rehab and should be ready to practice right away.

"Cam had a good week last week (throwing) from what I understand," Rivera said. "So I am excited to see him in action."

Rivera said head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion has a plan for Newton this summer, but wouldn't elaborate on the details. But it's clear the Panthers will limit his reps in some capacity, at least at the beginning of training camp.

