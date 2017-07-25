Roof to remain closed for openers at Atlanta's new stadium

ATLANTA — The retractable roof for the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be closed when the facility debuts for an Atlanta Falcons preseason game next month.

There's no date set on when the roof will be open for an event, even though the roof petals were open on Tuesday when Falcons and MLS Atlanta United officials led a media tour of the stadium.

Issues with the roof forced delays in the opening of the stadium. Those delays pushed back some fine-tuning in the mechanism of the roof.

Steve Cannon, chief executive officer of Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank, says games are expected to be played with the roof open "later this fall."

___