Spain suspends football president Villar after arrest

MADRID — Spain's highest sports authority has suspended the president of the Spanish Football Federation a week after his arrest in an anti-corruption investigation.

The Higher Council of Sport removed Angel Maria Villar from the federation presidency on Tuesday, pending the outcome of the investigation which has landed him in prison without bail and rocked Spanish soccer.

Council president Jose Ramon Lete says Villar and vice-president Juan Padron, also arrested last Tuesday, were suspended for one year. Lete says their suspensions could be revised "depending on the facts that come out."