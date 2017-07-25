Spain suspends football president Villar after arrest
A
A
Share via Email
MADRID — Spain's highest sports authority has suspended the president of the Spanish Football Federation a week after his arrest in an anti-corruption investigation.
The Higher Council of Sport removed Angel Maria Villar from the federation presidency on Tuesday, pending the outcome of the investigation which has landed him in prison without bail and rocked Spanish soccer.
Council president Jose Ramon Lete says Villar and
Villar's uninterrupted 29-year-reign of the federation ends one week after he, his son Gorka Villar, Padron, and another football official, Ramon Hernandez, were detained by police during raids of the national federation headquarters and other properties.