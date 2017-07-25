Stephen Curry, Warriors finalize $201 million, 5-year deal

OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry has finalized his new contract, signing his $201 million, five-year deal after he reached agreement when the free agency period began July 1.

His contract initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Houston Rockets.

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant also signed his new contract worth approximately $53 million over the next two years.

On Tuesday, NBA champion Golden State announced its other signings of returning free agents.

Starting centre Zaza Pachulia has a $3.5 million, one-year contract. Andre Iguodala, the 2015 Finals MVP, received a three-year contract with $48 million guaranteed; fellow key reserve Shaun Livingston is getting $24 million and three years, and David West earned a one-year deal for the veteran minimum $2.3 million.

___