Stephen Curry, Warriors finalize $201 million, 5-year deal
A
A
Share via Email
OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry has finalized his new contract, signing his $201 million, five-year deal after he reached agreement when the free agency period began July 1.
His contract initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Houston Rockets.
NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant also signed his new contract worth approximately $53 million over the next two years.
On Tuesday, NBA champion Golden State announced its other signings of returning free agents.
Starting
___
More AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball