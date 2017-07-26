Argentina, Uruguay to go ahead with 2030 World Cup bid
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina and Uruguay are going ahead with plans to make a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup despite expected competition from China and others.
Argentine sports secretary Carlos Mac Allister said in a Wednesday interview that the presidents of both countries and leaders of the two national soccer federations had agreed to move ahead.
Argentina (1978 and 1986) and Uruguay (1930 and 1950) have each won the World Cup twice.
