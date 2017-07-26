Cespedes leads Mets past Padres 6-5

SAN DIEGO — Yoenis Cespedes had three RBIs and finished a single shy of the cycle to lift the New York Mets past the San Diego Padres 6-5 on Tuesday night.

The Mets won for the sixth time in seven games.

Cespedes' check-swing triple in the seventh inning was the difference. Facing reliever Phil Maton, Cespedes tried to hold up on a pitch and instead punched it down the right-field line, with Curtis Granderson aboard after an inning-opening single.

Granderson scored and Cespedes followed him home on Wil Myers' throwing error for a 6-4 lead.

Seth Lugo (5-2) went at least six innings for his third straight start, which has produced two wins. He surrendered four runs (three earned) and eight hits. He struck out one.

Addison Reed pitched the ninth for his 12th straight save and his 18th in 20 chances. But he allowed an RBI double to Dusty Coleman, his first major league hit.

Jose Torres (5-3), who worked 1 2/3 innings, took the loss.

Right-hander Kyle Lloyd, 26, made his major league debut after being summoned from Triple-A El Paso. Lloyd, who threw a no-hitter in Double-A San Antonio this year, pitched four-plus innings and was charged with four runs and six hits. He walked two and struck out two.

Myers' fifth-inning sacrifice fly tied the score 4-4. The Padres were aided by Asdrubal Cabrera's error in his fourth career start at third base.

The Mets chased Lloyd in the fifth after Granderson and Cabrera delivered consecutive doubles. Kirby Yates relieved Lloyd and gave up an RBI double to Cespedes in pushing the Mets ahead 4-3.

Travis d'Arnaud's RBI single pulled the Mets within 3-2 in the fourth.

The Padres seized the lead in the second, fueled by two home runs. Allen Cordoba smacked his first homer since May 13, a two-run shot to push the Padres ahead 3-1. Hunter Renfroe homered in his third consecutive at-bat earlier in the inning when he punished Lugo's 77 mph curveball.

Cespedes put the Mets up in the first with a solo shot, his 10th homer of the year and his fourth in six career games at Petco Park.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Manager Terry Collins said RHP Jeurys Familia (blood clot, right arm) is playing catch and will be moving to the mound soon. Collins said he expects Familia to pitch again this season for the Mets, he's just not sure when.

Padres: INF Yangervis Solarte (strained left oblique) is taking batting practice from both sides of the plate. ... C Austin Hedges (concussion) is doing baseball activities but there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP Steven Matz (2-3, 4.67 ERA) will try to win for the first time in his last five starts. Over his past three outings, he's given up 15 runs in 10 1/3 innings. He no-hit the Padres for 7 1/3 innings when beating them in August.

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (9-7, 4.26 ERA) has won but once in six lifetime decisions against the Mets. But he was solid his last time out when defeating the Giants, surrendering two runs and four hits over six innings.

