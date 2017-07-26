Giants trade infielder Eduardo Nunez to Red Sox

SAN FRANCISCO — Infielder Eduardo Nunez was traded from the San Francisco Giants to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night for minor league right-handers Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos.

The deal was finalized during San Francisco's 11-3 win over Pittsburgh and announced after the game.

Nunez started at third base, hit a two-run double and scored twice before he was removed for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning. The infielder, who was hit by a pitch on the left elbow earlier in the game, was shown on television shaking hands with teammates in the Giants clubhouse.

The 30-year-old hit .308 in 76 games with San Francisco this season and has reached base safely in 40 of his last 42 games. Nunez drove in 31 runs and had a team-high 17 stolen bases despite being slowed by a hamstring injury this month.

The move could clear the way for the Giants to recall Pablo Sandoval from the minors. The 2012 World Series MVP with the Giants, Sandoval signed a minor league contract with San Francisco last weekend after he was released by Boston, which signed him to a $95 million, five-year deal after the 2014 season.

He hit just .237 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs during 2 1/2 injury-decimated seasons with the Red Sox. Sandoval has played for Class A San Jose and Triple-A Sacramento since rejoining the Giants organization.

Giants pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Johnny Cueto are could be dealt before Monday's trade deadline.

