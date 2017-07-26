New Impact defender Deian Boldor eager to play but may have to wait

MONTREAL — Deian Boldor is eager to get started with the Montreal Impact, but the Romanian defender may have to wait to make his Major League Soccer debut.

The 22-year-old, who arrived this week after a stint in Italy's second tier, hasn't played in three months and needs to get into game shape and get some practice time in with his new teammates.

"I will see day-by-day how I feel," Boldor said Wednesday after only his second training session in Montreal. "But I'm young. I'm excited. I'm ready to give my best."

Neither Boldor nor another mid-season acquisition, left back Shaun Francis, is expected to be available when the eighth-place Impact (6-7-6) travel to the New York Red Bulls (10-8-2) on Saturday. Francis was acquired July 13 from San Jose, but has been away playing for Jamaica at the Gold Cup.

Coach Mauro Biello said 30-year-old Francis, who scored a goal as the Reggae Boyz eliminated Canada in a Gold Cup quarter-final, will join the Impact next week after a trip back to San Jose to collect his things.

The two left side defenders are all the Impact have found so far in the July 10-Aug. 9 transfer window, the last chance for MLS teams to add players through transfers or trades. They picked up attacking midfielder Blerim Dzemaili in the previvous window that closed on May 8.

Both Boldor and Dzemaili came from Bologna in Italy's Serie-A, of which Impact president Joey Saputo is majority owner. Striker Matteo Mancosu arrived last summer from Bologna, which has become an important pipeline for Montreal.

While the veteran Dzemaili was one of Bologna's most popular players, Boldor had been out on loan to second division Hellas Verona.

Boldor is a tall, aggressive defender who gives Biello the option of playing a three-man back line with Laurent Ciman and Kyle Fisher. His marking ability may also help coverage on set pieces, a long-standing weakness.

"It's something we didn't have in terms of a left side centre back," said Biello. "It helps you out in terms of the build up and timing coming out, and he also brings the height factor and his ability to defend one-on-one and win aerial duels.

"These are important characteristics he has. Hopefully, when his rhythm is there, he'll bring this to the team and help us."

The third-year coach did not set a date for when he will play.

"He's a centre back so he's going to need a lot of training sessions, especially the 10-v-10s," he said. "It's different from an offensive player, where you can integrate him into a game.

"You usually don't change the centre backs to give them minutes."

Francis will battle for playing time with left back Daniel Lovitz, although he can also play left midfield, which was where he was playing when he scored against Canada. The Jamaican has not scored in 98 career MLS games with Columbus, Chicago and San Jose.

The Impact will also be without defender Hassoun Camara, out at least 10 days with a hamstring problem.

And right back Chris Duvall stayed on the sidelines with an undisclosed ailment but is expected back Thursday.

Midfielder Marco Donadel was in Italy getting an injection in a knee. He is expected to miss the Red Bulls game but Biello hopes the treatment will fix his problem for the rest of the season.

Star midfielder Ignacio Piatti, who returned last week from an adductor injury, also sat out practice.