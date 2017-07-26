Rapids sign German midfielder Stefan Aigner

The Colorado Rapids have signed German midfielder Stefan Aigner to a multi-year contract.

Aigner comes to the Rapids after spending this past season with 1860 Munich of the second-tier Bundesliga 2. His former team has been plunged into chaos after relegation to Germany's third division and alleged mismanagement of the club.

The Rapids announced the 3 1/2 -year deal Wednesday. It is pending completion of his physical.

Before his latest stint with 1860 Munich, Aigner played for the top-division Eintracht Frankfurt from 2012-16. He had 28 goals and 27 assists in 136 matches with Frankfurt.

He also played for his hometown 1960 Munich from 2009-12, scoring 25 goals with 21 assists in 101 matches.