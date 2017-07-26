Redskins TE Jordan Reed starts camp on PUP list
RICHMOND, Va. — Tight end Jordan Reed was a surprise inclusion on the Washington Redskins' physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp.
Reed, safety DeAngelo Hall, linebacker Houston Bates and receiver Kendal Thompson were put on the PUP list Wednesday before camp practices begin Thursday. Hall, Bates and Thompson all missed
But the inclusion of Reed came out of nowhere. Washington's top pass-catcher skipped voluntary
The 27-year-old had 66 catches for 686 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last season. He missed time with a concussion and a shoulder injury.
Hall and Bates are recovering from knee surgery, while Thompson has an injury that coach Jay Gruden wouldn't disclose.
