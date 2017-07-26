Rockies acquire Neskek from Phillies
ST. LOUIS — The Colorado Rockies have obtained right-hander Pat Neskek from the Philadelphia Phillies for three minor league players on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old Neskek is 3-2 with a 1.12 ERA in 43 relief appearances for the Phillies. A two-time All-Star, Neshek has played parts of 11 seasons with six teams.
Colorado gave up right-handed pitchers J.D. Hammer and Alejandro Requena and infielder Jose Gomez.
Requena, a mid-season All-Star with Class-A Asheville, is 8-3 with 2.85 ERA in 10 games this season.
