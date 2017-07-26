Safety Reshad Jones placed on active-NFI list by Dolphins
DAVIE, Fla. — Safety Reshad Jones has been placed on the active-non-football injury list by the Miami Dolphins for the start of training camp.
The team didn't disclose the nature of the injury Wednesday, but it's not believed to be serious. Jones, who was limited to six games last season by a shoulder injury, can be activated at any time.
Receiver Rashawn Scott was placed on the active-physically unable to perform list because of a foot injury. Tackle Avery Young was placed on the active-non-football injury list.
The team activated running back De'Veon Smith and tackle Eric Smith from the active-physically unable to perform list. Training camp begins Thursday.
