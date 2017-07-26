Sapong scores 10th goal, Union beats 9-man Crew 3-0

CHESTER, Pa. — C.J. Sapong scored his 10th goal of the season and contributed to two others as the Philadelphia Union beat nine-man Columbus Crew 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the 20th minute. After two failed clearances, Sapong's bicycle kick found an open Ilsinho near the penalty spot for a one-touch finish.

Sapong made it 2-0 in the 66th after heading it into the post and sliding in the rebound. In the 81st, Marcus Epps scored his first MLS goal by knocking in Sapong's header.