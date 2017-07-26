Sapong scores 10th goal, Union beats 9-man Crew 3-0
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHESTER, Pa. — C.J. Sapong scored his 10th goal of the season and contributed to two others as the Philadelphia Union beat nine-man Columbus Crew 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Philadelphia opened the scoring in the 20th minute. After two failed clearances, Sapong's bicycle kick found an open Ilsinho near the penalty spot for a one-touch finish.
Sapong made it 2-0 in the 66th after heading it into the post and sliding in the rebound. In the 81st, Marcus Epps scored his first MLS goal by knocking in Sapong's header.
Jonathan Mensah was given a straight red card for knocking down Sapong in the 35th minute, and Lalas Abubakar received his second yellow card in the 76th.
Most Popular
-
The other side: Downtown Dartmouth hoping to give Tall Ships visitors a break from construction
-
'Why Can't He Be Our President?' Justin Trudeau on the cover of Rolling Stone
-
Edmonton MP says group should be 'very afraid', raises eyebrows on Twitter
-
Fire leaves apartment building in Halifax with 'extensive damage'