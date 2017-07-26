Sharks hire Dave Barr as assistant coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have hired Dave Barr as an assistant coach on Peter DeBoer's staff.

Barr will serve as the team's "eye in the sky" this season. Barr had previously worked with DeBoer for four years in New Jersey and helped the Devils make the Stanley Cup Final in 2012.

Barr was associate coach in Florida last season and has also been an NHL assistant with Buffalo, Minnesota and Colorado.

Barr joins assistants Steve Spott and Rob Zettler, goaltending coach Johan Hedberg and video coach Dan Darrow on the staff.

