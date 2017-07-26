Spanish federation names interim president to replace Villar
MADRID — The Spanish football federation has named a new president while Angel Maria Villar remains in prison on charges of corruption, and after he was suspended for a year by the country's top sports authority.
The federation's board named treasurer Juan Luis Larrea as interim president on Wednesday.
Villar was arrested last week along with his son Gorka Villar, federation
The Villars and Padron were denied bail and transferred from a police jail to prison while the investigation continues.
Villar has been head of Spain's football federation since 1988. He is also the senior
He was suspended by Spain's Higher Council of Sport on Tuesday pending the outcome of the police investigation.