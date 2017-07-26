Suns sign restricted free agent big man Alan Williams
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have signed big man Alan Williams to a three-year, $17 million contract.
The restricted free agent agreed to the deal earlier this month and the Suns announced he re-signed on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Williams averaged 7.4 points on 51
Williams signed a 10-day contract with the Suns in 2016 and averaged 2.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. He played the 2015-16 season in China after being an undrafted free agent from UC Santa Barbara.
