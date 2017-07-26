Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Oakland 1
Kansas City 3 Detroit 1
Cleveland 11 L.A. Angels 7 (11 innings)
Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4
Seattle 6 Boston 5 (13 innings)
National League
Milwaukee 8 Washington 0
St. Louis 3 Colorado 2
Atlanta 8 Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 6 San Diego 5
San Francisco 11 Pittsburgh 3
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 7 Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 5 Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Yankees 4 Cincinnati 2
Texas 10 Miami 4
L.A. Dodgers 6 Minnesota 2
