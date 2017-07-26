Vikings sign DE Everson Griffen to contract extension
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen to a contract extension.
Griffen's deal was done Wednesday, when veteran players reported to training camp at Minnesota State University in Mankato.
Griffen's previous contract, which was signed in 2014, had two years remaining. Griffen has 48 sacks in seven seasons with the Vikings, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2010 out of USC. His tenure is the second longest on the team. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2014, Griffen has 30
