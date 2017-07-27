Baseball Capsules

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals tied a franchise record with eight home runs, including two apiece by Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman, and Max Scherzer pitched six innings of three-hit ball in a 15-2 rout of the fading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Washington matched two major league records in a seven-run third inning: Most consecutive home runs (four) and most home runs in an inning (five).

After Harper connected off Michael Blazek (0-1) in the first inning, Brian Goodwin started the long-ball barrage in the third with a two-run drive. Wilmer Difo, Harper and Zimmerman followed with long home runs.

The streak was interrupted when Daniel Murphy flied out.

Anthony Rendon resumed the fun with a shot to dead centre that finally chased Blazek, whose first major league start was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Zimmerman and Jose Lobaton both homered off Wily Peralta in the fourth for a 15-1 lead.

The eight home runs tied the franchise mark set in July 1978 by the Montreal Expos against Atlanta.

Scherzer (12-5) allowed one run and struck out nine to bring his total this year to 201 — his sixth consecutive season with at least 200, the longest active streak in the majors.

INDIANS 2, ANGELS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer pitched a season-high eight innings, Francisco Lindor singled to break a tie in the seventh and Cleveland beat Los Angeles for its seventh consecutive victory.

Cleveland is on its longest winning streak of the season and is a season-high 10 games over .500. The Indians completed a 7-0 homestand.

Bauer (9-8) is 4-0 in five starts against the Angels. He struck out six and allowed seven hits. Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 18th save. JC Ramirez (9-9) took the loss.

BLUE JAYS 8, ATHLETICS 4, 10 INNINGS

TORONTO (AP) — Steve Pearce hit a game-winning grand slam in the 10th inning and Toronto beat Oakland to complete a four-game sweep.

Oakland reliever Liam Hendriks (3-2) walked the bases loaded with two outs before Pearce hooked a 3-2 pitch down the left field line and into the second deck.

Kendrys Morales, who hit a game-winning homer in the ninth inning Wednesday, had two more home runs Thursday. Morales connected off Sean Manaea in the fifth and added a tying blast off Blake Treinen in the ninth, the 19th multihomer game of his career.

Josh Donaldson also homered for Toronto, hitting a solo blast in the first.

Roberto Osuna (3-0) worked one inning for the win.

___