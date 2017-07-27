Baseball Capsules
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals tied a franchise record with eight home runs, including two apiece by Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman, and Max Scherzer pitched six innings of three-hit ball in a 15-2 rout of the fading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
Washington matched two major league records in a seven-run third inning: Most consecutive home runs (four) and most home runs in an inning (five).
After Harper connected off Michael Blazek (0-1) in the first inning, Brian Goodwin started the long-ball barrage in the third with a two-run drive. Wilmer Difo, Harper and Zimmerman followed with long home runs.
The streak was interrupted when Daniel Murphy flied out.
Anthony Rendon resumed the fun with a shot to dead
Zimmerman and Jose Lobaton both homered off Wily Peralta in the fourth for a 15-1 lead.
The eight home runs tied the franchise mark set in July 1978 by the Montreal Expos against Atlanta.
Scherzer (12-5) allowed one run and struck out nine to bring his total this year to 201 — his sixth consecutive season with at least 200, the longest active streak in the majors.
INDIANS 2, ANGELS 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer pitched a season-high eight innings, Francisco Lindor singled to break a tie in the seventh and Cleveland beat Los Angeles for its seventh consecutive victory.
Cleveland is on its longest winning streak of the season and is a season-high 10 games over .500. The Indians completed a 7-0 homestand.
Bauer (9-8) is 4-0 in five starts against the Angels. He struck out six and allowed seven hits. Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 18th save. JC Ramirez (9-9) took the loss.
BLUE JAYS 8, ATHLETICS 4, 10 INNINGS
TORONTO (AP) — Steve Pearce hit a game-winning grand slam in the 10th inning and Toronto beat Oakland to complete a four-game sweep.
Oakland reliever Liam Hendriks (3-2) walked the bases loaded with two outs before Pearce hooked a 3-2 pitch down the left field line and into the second deck.
Kendrys Morales, who hit a game-winning homer in the ninth inning Wednesday, had two more home runs Thursday. Morales connected off Sean Manaea in the fifth and added a tying blast off Blake Treinen in the ninth, the 19th multihomer game of his career.
Josh Donaldson also homered for Toronto, hitting a solo blast in the first.
Roberto Osuna (3-0) worked one inning for the win.
