Bills receiver Watkins intent to stay healthy this season

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills receiver Sammy Watkins says his surgically repaired left foot is fully healed and he doesn't want to hear another thing about it.

Watkins vows the next step for the Bills' oft-injured starter is proving he can stay healthy and show what he's capable of at a time his future in Buffalo is uncertain beyond this season.

Speaking to reporters for the first time this off-season , Watkins delivered his message after taking part on a limited basis in the Bills' opening practice of training camp Thursday evening.

Watkins had surgery on his foot in January to repair an injury he aggravated in September and led to him missing eight games. It was the second operation for Watkins, who missed a majority of last off-season after having two screws inserted into his foot to repair a stress fracture.

Buffalo's 2014 first-round pick has plenty of incentive to stay healthy and produce. He is entering the final year of his contract after the Bills elected against picking up a fifth-year option in May.

Watkins says he understood the team's reasoning, and didn't take the decision personally. Saying he wants to stay in Buffalo "forever," Watkins says it's on him to earn his next contract.

