Bottas feels at home at Mercedes as a challenger, not No. 2

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Valtteri Bottas feels like he finally belongs at Mercedes, and that is not as a support driver to Lewis Hamilton.

The Finnish driver has exceeded expectations since joining from Williams as an emergency replacement for Nico Rosberg, who dramatically retired days after winning last year's Formula One championship.

"I feel very much part of the team, I feel I can definitely perform at my best level," Bottas said Thursday ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix. "(There is) plenty more to come."

The widely held perception was that Bottas, who had never won a race before this season, was clearly arriving as the No. 2 behind Hamilton, a three-time F1 champion.

Yet at the halfway point of the 20-race season, Bottas is in third place overall, 22 points behind Hamilton and 23 behind four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari. That puts him within touching distance.

Bottas won in Russia and Austria, and finished second in Canada, Azerbaijan and Britain. With four straight podium finishes, he has good momentum for the Hungarian GP, the last race before a month-long summer break.

If not for his failure to finish the Spanish GP in May, Bottas could be even closer to Hamilton and Vettel.

"I feel like I am getting up to speed now. In a way I hope there wasn't a break," Bottas said Thursday. "I always set targets higher. I didn't expect myself to be behind (Hamilton) all the time. I've shown it is possible to battle and show my skills."

Asked if he thinks he can win the title, the 27-year-old Bottas says "everything is wide open," adding "I believe I can fight for the pole (position) here."

The twisting nature of the 4. 4-kilometre (2.7-mile) Hungaroring circuit may favour Ferrari more than Mercedes, however.

Mercedes struggled at this season's Monaco GP, which is a similarly tight-turning track where overtaking is much harder. Vettel won in Monaco from pole, while Bottas was fourth for Mercedes and Hamilton managed only seventh spot.