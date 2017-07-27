Canadian international Kadeisha Buchanan named Big 12 female athlete of the year

TORONTO — Canadian international Kadeisha Buchanan has been named the 2016-17 Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year.

The 21-year-old centre back from Brampton, Ont., is the first West Virginia University student-athlete to earn the conference honour since the school joined the Big 12 in 2012.

"It's only fitting that Kadeisha Buchanan is the first WVU student-athlete to win the Big 12 Athlete of the Year award," Mountaineer women's soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said in a statement.

"She took our standard of excellence to a whole new level, and I am so proud of everything she did for our program, the university and this athletic department during her four-year career. Kadeisha put in a lot of hard work to earn this honour."

Nominees are submitted by Big 12 institutions and selected, based on athletic performance, academic achievement and citizenship, by a media panel as well as fan voting conducted through Big12Sports.com.

Buchanan also won the 2016 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy, was the Mountaineers' first four-time NSCAA All-American and was named the 2016 espnW and TopDrawerSoccer.com National Player of the Year.

A two-time team captain, Buchanan helped West Virginia post a NCAA- and program-best 18 shutouts in 2016 and allowed just 12 opponent goals en route to a runner-up finish at the 2016 NCAA College Cup, where she was named the tournament defensive MVP.

Buchanan started 90 of 91 career matches for the Mountaineers.