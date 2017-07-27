England wins toss, bats vs. South Africa in 3rd test

LONDON — England won the toss and chose to bat first in the third test against South Africa at London's Oval, and gave debuts to three players as it seeks to fight back after a crushing defeat at Trent Bridge.

With the series level at 1-1 with two tests to play, England gave caps to bowler Toby Roland-Jones and batsmen Tom Westley and Dawid Malan.

England went with seven batsmen to reinforce the upper order on a green Oval wicket.

Malan replaced allrounder Liam Dawson and Westley came in for the injured Gary Ballance.

For South Africa, strike bowler Kagiso Rabada returned from his one-match ban in place of Duanne Olivier in the only change.

___

Lineups:

England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Tom Westley, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.