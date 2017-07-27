Falcons' young defence bolstered by improved depth
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Desmond Trufant has returned from a 2016 season-ending pectoral injury to find himself in a new role among Falcons defensive backs.
Only 26 and entering his fifth season as the team's top cornerback, Trufant suddenly is the veteran of the unit. Safety Kemal Ishmael also is entering his fifth year, but hasn't been a full-time starter.
Trufant seemed startled by the realization after Thursday's opening practice of training camp.
"We're young," Trufant said. "I'm 26 and I'm probably the oldest guy in the (defensive backs) room."
There is similar youth throughout the
Atlanta's top two picks in the last three NFL drafts with coach Dan Quinn have been defensive players, including first-rounders Vic Beasley in 2015, Keanu Neal in 2016 and Takkarist McKinley this year.
Atlanta led the NFL in scoring in 2016 and quarterback Matt Ryan was the league's MVP. The high-scoring
The Falcons held four of the last six regular-season opponents under 20 points. They also were tough on
Unfortunately for the Falcons, a similarly impressive strong defensive first half against New England in the Super Bowl wasn't enough. Atlanta led 28-3 in the third quarter before a tired
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's three sacks of Tom Brady were not enough to stop the comeback. Jarrett is entering his third season.
It was clear the young
McKinley, a defensive end from UCLA, and LSU linebacker Duke Riley were the first two draft picks. Safety Damontae Kazee was added in the fifth round. Key free-agent signings included a run-stopping defensive tackle in Dontari Poe, and defensive end Jack Crawford.
Beasley led the NFL with 15
The moves made Trufant, the team's top cover corner, excited to rejoin the
"This is definitely the fastest team I've played for, the deepest team I've played for and the closest team," Trufant said. "I think that's the biggest thing. We're a tight group. ... We know we've got a lot of talent and we know we can go as far as we want."
Quinn said Trufant, who signed a five-year, $68.75 million contract extension in the
"The fact he got cleared at the end of minicamp was good so we knew we had a really long window over the summer," Quinn said. "... His speed, his strength were good."
Quinn said defensive end Adrian Clayborn also has made a strong recovery from biceps surgery.
Meanwhile, McKinley was limited in his first practice following surgery in March to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
Quinn said McKinley's right arm "looked very normal" when punching a blocking pad. "He didn't look like he was guarding it," Quinn said.
Quinn said he hopes McKinley, wide receiver Julio Jones (foot) and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (strained lower leg) will join full team drills next week.
NOTES: There was no update on efforts to negotiate a contract extension for RB Devonta Freeman, who left practice briefly due to sickness and was not available for interviews. ... Jones showed no indication he was
