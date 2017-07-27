Sports

Twitter reacts to Gibbons, Stroman, Martin ejection in Blue Jays game

Toronto Blue Jays bench coach DeMarlo Hale, right, tries to hold back Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) and catcher Russell Martin (55) after they were ejected by umpire Will Little during fifth inning American League MLB baseball action against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO — Manager John Gibbons, pitcher Marcus Stroman and catcher Russell Martin were all ejected in the fifth inning of Toronto's game with the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Gibbons was the first to go, getting the heave-ho from home plate umpire Will Little for comments from the dugout. Neither team had seemed happy with his ball and strike calls.

Stroman and Martin were both dismissed soon after, following Stroman's season-high sixth walk of the game. An irate Stroman rushed to home plate and had to be restrained as he attempted to get at Little.

The large crowd at Roger Centre booed the ejections.

Chris Smith came in to pitch with Miguel Montero catching for Toronto.

