Hudson Swafford clubhouse leader at Canadian Open after rain softens greens

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Hudson Swafford birdied on No. 18 to take the clubhouse lead with a 7-under 65 on Thursday in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open.

Swafford two-putted on the par-5 18th at Glen Abbey Golf Club to separate himself from a crowded top of the leaderboard.

Six players shared second place at 5 under, including Tyrone Van Aswegen, James Hahn, Smylie Kaufman, K.J. Choi, Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy.

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., was the low Canadian from the morning group, firing a 5-under 67 to enter a seven-way tie for eighth.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed course is known to play firm, but a downpour of rain during the morning round softened fairways and greens, making it easier to stick drives.

Because the rain stopped in the late morning it's expected that afternoon scores will be higher.

Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., finished his round at even-par 72.

___