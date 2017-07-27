Magic, guard Arron Afflalo agree to free agent deal
ORLANDO, Fla. — Free agent guard Arron Afflalo is rejoining the Orlando Magic.
The Magic announced the signing Thursday but didn't disclose terms.
Afflalo had his best two seasons in the league with the Magic. He averaged 17.4 points, 3.7 rebound and 3.3 assists with Orlando in 2012-14.
He averaged 8.4 points and 2.0 rebounds with the Kings last season.

