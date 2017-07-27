O'Grady pitches 7 scoreless innings in Miami's 4-1 win

MIAMI — Chris O'Grady pitched seven scoreless innings to help the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 to open a four-game series on Thursday night.

Derek Dietrich, who drove in five of Miami's franchise-record 22 runs in a win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, homered and knocked in three.

Tyler Moore also drove in a run for the Marlins, who have won five of seven.

The Reds have dropped seven of eight and are 2-12 since the All-Star break.

O'Grady (2-1) allowed five hits. He struck out five and walked two.

A.J. Ramos got the final four outs for his 20th save in 22 opportunities. He entered in the eighth and got out of a bases-loaded jam after Scooter Gennett had an RBI single off Junichi Tazawa.

Adam Duvall popped out with two on to end the game.

Cincinnati starter Robert Stephenson (0-4) allowed three runs, four hits and seven walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Dietrich's fifth home run of the season opened the scoring for the Marlins in the fourth.

Miami pushed a couple of runs across in the fifth with Dietrich drawing a bases loaded walk issued by reliever Drew Storen and Moore hitting a sacrifice fly.

Despite eight walks to Miami hitters through five innings, the Reds only trailed 3-0.

But O'Grady kept the Reds' offence in check and received help from the defence with left fielder Marcell Ozuna connecting with relay man Miguel Rojas who fired a strike to home plate to throw out Joey Votto to end the fifth.

Dietrich's bloop single to left in the seventh extended Miami's lead to 4-0.

Gennett cut the deficit to 4-1 in the eighth, but Ramos got Tucker Barnhart to roll out to first on a slow grounder to end the inning.

Eugenio Suarez had three hits and Votto reached base four times for the Reds.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: SS Zack Cozart (quadriceps) missed his second straight game. "He's progressingly better," manager Bryan Price said. ". He'll have to be active on the field and do all that pre-game stuff before he's considered in the lineup anytime soon. We're optimistic that it will be a short stay out of the lineup, but until you see him on the field practicing, then we're still at least a day away." . RHP Scott Feldman (knee) is looking to throw a bullpen session in Miami with the Reds in town until Sunday.

Marlins: 3B Martin Prado (knee) is at standstill with his recovery process and surgery is a possibility. "No real progress so he's not really moving forward," manager Don Mattingly said. "We will have to make a decision — there will probably be some type of decision of what's going to happen next. We'll probably know tomorrow about that (on whether or not to have surgery)." . RHP Edinson Volquez (knee) is planning on getting an MRI. . LHP Wei-Yin Chen (arm) threw a bullpen session Thursday. "He seems to be doing better and the fact that he's throwing a couple of pens is a good thing so hopefully he continues to move in the right direction," Mattingly said. . RHP Nick Wittgren (ankle) sustained an injury during Wednesday's game and his status is in question moving forward. "I'm a little worried about today," Mattingly said. "He's a guy we're going to look at and make sure is OK." . RHP Brad Ziegler (back) tossed a flawless inning for Single-A Jupiter in a rehab stint. SS JT Riddle (shoulder) will get a second opinion on Monday after getting an MRI. "There's some tendinitis in there, maybe some other stuff going on, but I'm not 100 per cent positive so we'll just wait until Monday and see what happens," Riddle said.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Sal Romano (2-2, 5.50 ERA) will make this third consecutive start since joining the rotation after the All-Star break. Romano allowed three hits and one run in six innings in a 6-3 win over Miami in his last start.