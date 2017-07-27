Pouncey says Hernandez was in 'great spirits' before hanging

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins centre Mike Pouncey says Aaron Hernandez was in great spirits when they talked on the phone the day before the former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts.

Pouncey and his twin, Pittsburgh Steelers centre Maurkice Pouncey, were teammates with Hernandez at the University of Florida. The three remained close friends even after Hernandez received a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

Following the Dolphins' first training camp practice Thursday, Mike Pouncey spoke publicly for the first time about the final conversation they had before Hernandez killed himself April 19. Pouncey said Hernandez was excited about plans to fight his conviction.

