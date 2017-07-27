Pouncey says Hernandez was in 'great spirits' before hanging
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins
Pouncey and his twin, Pittsburgh Steelers
Following the Dolphins' first training camp practice Thursday, Mike Pouncey spoke publicly for the first time about the final conversation they had before Hernandez killed himself April 19. Pouncey said Hernandez was excited about plans to fight his conviction.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.