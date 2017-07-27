Ravens OL Urschel retires after 3 seasons
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel has retired from the NFL after just three seasons.
Urschel, a former fifth round pick from Penn State in 2014, received notoriety for pursuing his doctorate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the
"This morning, John Urschel informed me of his decision to retire from football," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement Thursday. "We respect John and respect his decision. We appreciate his efforts over the past three years and wish him all the best in his future
