Sonny Bill Williams to miss 1st Bledisloe Cup test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — World Rugby has ruled that All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams should miss the first Bledisloe Cup test against Australia next month while serving a disciplinary suspension.

Williams was banned for four matches after being sent off during the second test against the British and Irish Lions on July 1 for a dangerous shoulder charge on Lions winger Anthony Watson.

He missed the third test of the Lions series, a Super Rugby match for the Auckland-based Blues and is due to sit out a match for his Counties-Manukau province against North Harbour.