AP source: Knicks, point guard Sessions agree to deal
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks and Ramon Sessions have agreed to a deal.
The Knicks finally found the veteran point guard they were seeking by giving the well-
New York opted not to re-sign Derrick Rose, who joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. The left the Knicks without a veteran point guard ahead of Frank Ntilikina, their first-round pick in June.
Sessions played last season in Charlotte and has also has played for Milwaukee, Minnesota, Cleveland, the Lakers, Sacramento and Washington. He has averaged 10.6 points in 663 games.
Most Popular
-
Pedalling forward: Halifax committee sets Macdonald Bridge bikeway project in motion
-
In profane rant, Trump’s communications director lobs lewd insult at Steve Bannon
-
Legal Matters: Buyer wants a discount due to a reno done without a permit
-
Sackville man charged with murder after woman's remains found inside burnt-out shed