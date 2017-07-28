AP source: Knicks, point guard Sessions agree to deal

NEW YORK — A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks and Ramon Sessions have agreed to a deal.

The Knicks finally found the veteran point guard they were seeking by giving the well- travelled Sessions a one-year deal Friday worth $2.3 million. The person confirmed the deal, first reported by The Vertical, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.

New York opted not to re-sign Derrick Rose, who joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. The left the Knicks without a veteran point guard ahead of Frank Ntilikina, their first-round pick in June.